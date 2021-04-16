Vancouver police release video on two-year anniversary of Kitsilano killing

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to solve a 2019 homicide in Kitsilano.
Friday marks the second anniversary of the death of 30-year-old Manoj Kumar, who was shot and killed on the night of April 16, 2019 while sitting in a car in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street.
Police on Friday released video believed connected to the fatal shooting. The video shows two people fleeing from a white Dodge Durango in a parkade. It’s believed to be the same vehicle that was found torched several hours after the shooting.
Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted, although Kumar did not have any obvious connections to a criminal lifestyle.
Vancouver police said Friday they believe there are people out there who know who is behind the homicide.
“We encourage those with knowledge of the suspects to come forward,” police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.
Comments