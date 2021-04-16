Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release video on two-year anniversary of Kitsilano killing

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Vancouver police released an image and video related to a 2019 fatal shooting in Kitsilano. View image in full screen
Vancouver police released an image and video related to a 2019 fatal shooting in Kitsilano. Vancouver Police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to solve a 2019 homicide in Kitsilano.

Click to play video: 'Fatal shooting victim identified in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood' Fatal shooting victim identified in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood
Fatal shooting victim identified in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood – Apr 17, 2019

Friday marks the second anniversary of the death of 30-year-old Manoj Kumar, who was shot and killed on the night of April 16, 2019 while sitting in a car in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man shot and killed in busy Kitsilano neighbourhood' Man shot and killed in busy Kitsilano neighbourhood
Man shot and killed in busy Kitsilano neighbourhood – Apr 17, 2019

Police on Friday released video believed connected to the fatal shooting. The video shows two people fleeing from a white Dodge Durango in a parkade. It’s believed to be the same vehicle that was found torched several hours after the shooting.

Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted, although Kumar did not have any obvious connections to a criminal lifestyle.

Read more: Vancouver police seek dashcam video in Kitsilano homicide

Vancouver police said Friday they believe there are people out there who know who is behind the homicide.

“We encourage those with knowledge of the suspects to come forward,” police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

CrimeShootingHomicideVPDVancouver crimeshooting deathManoj Kumar

