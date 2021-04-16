Menu

Canada

Family of Jackie Vautour to continue fight for land expropriated for national park

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2021 11:33 am
Jackie Vautour (bald, behind the stove) talks strategy with friends in his tiny hut in Kouchibouguac National Park, N.B. on April 3, 1980.
Jackie Vautour (bald, behind the stove) talks strategy with friends in his tiny hut in Kouchibouguac National Park, N.B. on April 3, 1980. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark

Parks Canada is offering to move the belongings of the late Jackie Vautour out of New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park.

But Vautour’s son calls the offer shameful and says he’ll continue his father’s 50-year battle against expropriation of their land.

Vautour remained on his property, on the east coast of the province, after the park was created in 1969, living in a cabin without electricity until his death in February.

Read more: Jackie Vautour, advocate against Kouchibouguac land expropriation, has died

His widow has received a letter from Parks Canada offering to move belongings and structures out of the park and to allow the family to bury Vautour in a cemetery in the park.

Vautour’s son, Edmond, says if anyone tries to move their belongings, they’re in for a fight, and the location of his father’s burial is none of Parks Canada’s business.

The Vautour family say they are Metis-Acadian and the expropriated land is unceded Mi’kmaq territory that is the subject of an ongoing court challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
