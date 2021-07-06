Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mary Simon, Indigenous leader, will be Canada’s next governor general: Trudeau

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 10:05 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces who will be Canada's new governor general.

Canada is getting its first Indigenous governor general with the appointment of Inuk leader Mary Simon, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The announcement comes five months after former governor general Julie Payette resigned amid a “scathing” workplace conduct review and as speculation heats up that the federal parties are on the verge of a summer election before the House of Commons returns in the fall.

Trending Stories

Read more: Former governors general get perks like expense accounts. Should Julie Payette?

Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, is currently acting as administrator.

That allows him to take on the duties and powers of the role until a new governor general is sworn in.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
julie payette resignation tagnew Governor General taggovernor general job taggovernor general role tagjustin trudeau new governor general tagMary Simon tagMary Simon Governor General tagrideau hall canada tagwho is governor general tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers