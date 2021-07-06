Mary Simon, Indigenous leader, will be Canada’s next governor general: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is getting its first Indigenous governor general with the appointment of Inuk leader Mary Simon, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The announcement comes five months after former governor general Julie Payette resigned amid a “scathing” workplace conduct review and as speculation heats up that the federal parties are on the verge of a summer election before the House of Commons returns in the fall.

Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, is currently acting as administrator.

That allows him to take on the duties and powers of the role until a new governor general is sworn in.

More to come.

