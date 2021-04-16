London Police seize drugs and loaded guns after search of residence on Gatewood Road

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from London are facing a long list of charges after police executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.

Members of London police’s crime gun task force executed warrants on a vehicle, and at a residence on Gatewood Road.

Read more: Police charge 4 Londoners after searches on Simcoe Street and Dundee Place

Police say they seized 722 grams of suspected fentanyl, 993 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 325 grams of suspected cocaine. Officers also say they seized 147 hydromorphone pills, as well as morphine and Xanax pills.

The combined street value of the seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, is estimated at more than $348,000.

According to police, a quantity of cash, and two loaded firearms were also seized.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from London, are facing several firearms-related charges as well as five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the man was also charged with three additional counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused have a court appearance Friday.