Regina airport to keep its air traffic control tower: Nav Canada

Nav Canada announced Thursday the Regina Airport Authority will be keeping its air traffic control tower after all.

Regina is one of six communities in the country that will retain their towers. The others are Fort McMurray, Alta., Prince George, B.C., Saint-Jean, Que., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Whitehorse, Yukon, and Windsor, Ont.

Through 29 aeronautical studies, which are still going on, and consultation with a number of airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and internal stakeholders, Nav Canada said it was the right decision to make.

“Stakeholder engagement is at the heart of Nav Canada aeronautical study process. The valuable input we have received indicates that a balanced approach is warranted as the industry navigates the ongoing pandemic,” said Ray Bohn, Nav Canada president and CEO.

“We are proactively taking these steps to maintain a consistent level of service as the aviation industry and our many partners shift their focus to recovery.”

In November, Nav Canada first announced it would be conducting studies looking at removing its control tower services from the Regina airport as a way to cut costs.

About two weeks later, Nav Canada announced several layoff notices to more than 100 air controllers across the country, including 10 in Regina.

