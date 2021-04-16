Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario could announce new restrictions Friday to curb surging COVID-19 rates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Ontario cabinet considering new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to soar' Ontario cabinet considering new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to soar
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario cabinet considering new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to soar. Erica Vella reports.

TORONTO — Ontario could announce new public health restrictions today to curb surging cases of COVID-19 which are straining hospital capacity.

The province’s associate medical officer of health said Thursday that additional recommendations have been made to cabinet.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the situation in the province is “dire” and worse than any other point in the pandemic.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario cabinet considering curfew, construction closures, travel restrictions

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said “everything is on the table” when asked about possible new restrictions on Thursday.

She would not say what specific measures cabinet was considering, or could be announced today.

Ontario’s science advisory co-chair Dr. Adalsteinn Brown is also expected to provide an updated pandemic modelling briefing today.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesOntarioCOVIDOntario COVID-19Ontario COVIDNew RestrictionsNew Rules

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers