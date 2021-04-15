COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Campbellcroft school; cases jump at Cobourg Catholic high school

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon while declaring another outbreak at an area school.

The new cases included nine in Northumberland County, one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two more in Haliburton County.

There are now 177 active cases of COVID-19, down from 180 active cases reported 24 hours earlier.

A new outbreak was declared late Wednesday at North Hope Central Public School in Campbellcroft, north of Port Hope in Northumberland County. According to the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board, as of Thursday morning there were five cases associated with the rural kindergarten to Grade 6 school on Ganaraska Road. The school board does not divulge if cases are students or staff.

The number of variant cases Thursday increased to 203, up from 194 reported on Wednesday. Northumberland County now has 131 variant cases (two more), followed by 67 in the Kawarthas (seven more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Of the health unit’s 1,426 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,194 deemed resolved (17 more since Wednesday) — approximately 84 per cent.

Other active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Thursday:

Fenelon Court Long-term Care: Declared Sunday after three employees tested positive, the home said on Tuesday.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute: Closed April 6 for three cases. Outbreak declared April 9. The Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board reports 19 cases on Thursday morning, unchanged since Wednesday.

Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg: Declared April 7. Six cases as of Saturday. Restaurant voluntarily closed. The health unit advises anyone who dined in the restaurant between March 25 and April 5 to monitor themselves and get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared April 7 — no details available.

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): Case details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared April 3 after five cases were initially reported. Case count up to 34 with one resolved on Thursday (another seven new cases since Wednesday), according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board.

Other case data for Thursday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized cases — 55 which is one more since Wednesday. Six people are currently in hospital, six in an intensive care unit (both up one since Wednesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports five admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, down one from Wednesday.

High-risk contacts were not provided Thursday. There were 416 reported on Tuesday.

Schools with cases as of 10 a.m. Thursday:

St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay (one case, unchanged)

St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 34 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed)

Cobourg Collegiate Institute (19 cases, unchanged)

North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (five cases, unchanged)

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg (one case, unchanged)

Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case, unchanged)

Grafton Public School (two cases, up from one on Wednesday)

Burnham Public School in Cobourg (one case, unchanged)

Campbellford District Public School (one case, unchanged)

Woodville Elementary School (one student case, two classrooms closed, unchanged)

Grandview Public School in Bethany (one student case, one classroom closed, unchanged)

Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed, unchanged).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

