Blue, purple fentanyl seized in Kingston drug trafficking arrests: police

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit arrested two people and seized a variety of drugs, including fentanyl, in a trafficking investigation in the city earlier this week.

According to police, on Tuesday, around 4 p.m., police arrested two people on MacDonnell Street after receiving reports of trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine in the area.

Kingston police’s emergency response team assisted in the search of the home and made the arrests without incident.

Police say during the searches, they found blue and purple fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash.

Brooklyn Carew, 27, and Scott Gregory, 33, both of Kingston, were charged with two counts each of possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

