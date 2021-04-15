Menu

Crime

Blue, purple fentanyl seized in Kingston drug trafficking arrests: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 15, 2021 11:11 am
Kingston police's drug enforcement unit seized various substances, including blue and purple fentanyl, from a MacDonnell home this week.
Kingston police's drug enforcement unit seized various substances, including blue and purple fentanyl, from a MacDonnell home this week. Kingston police

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit arrested two people and seized a variety of drugs, including fentanyl, in a trafficking investigation in the city earlier this week.

According to police, on Tuesday, around 4 p.m., police arrested two people on MacDonnell Street after receiving reports of trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine in the area.

Read more: Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit seizes $29,000 of drugs, firearms, cash

Kingston police’s emergency response team assisted in the search of the home and made the arrests without incident.

Trending Stories

Police say during the searches, they found blue and purple fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash.

Brooklyn Carew, 27, and Scott Gregory, 33, both of Kingston, were charged with two counts each of possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

