Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit seizes $29,000 of drugs, firearms, cash

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit has arrested three people, who now face a total of 36 charges in connection with drug trafficking in the Kingston region.

According to a police news release, in early January, Kingston police began investigating the sale of fentanyl in the city, which brought them to a downtown residence on Jan. 7.

During a search warrant, two people were arrested and fentanyl, cocaine, cash and a sawed-off shot gun were seized. Police say the street value of the items seized is over $29,000.

The next day, a third person linked to the investigation was arrested.

Kingston police have jointly charged all three, Janice Ashford, 52, of Kingston, Tyrelle Meredith, 19, of Pickering and a 16-year-old boy from Pickering, with the following:

Story continues below advertisement

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance

three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace

possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

storing a firearm carelessly

two counts of storing ammunition carelessly

possessing a weapon for committing an offence

possession of a loaded regulated firearm

possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000