Crime

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit seizes $29,000 of drugs, firearms, cash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 12:31 pm
Kingston police's drug enforcement unit arrested three people in connection with fentanyl trafficking in the city.
Kingston police's drug enforcement unit arrested three people in connection with fentanyl trafficking in the city. Kingston police

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit has arrested three people, who now face a total of 36 charges in connection with drug trafficking in the Kingston region.

According to a police news release, in early January, Kingston police began investigating the sale of fentanyl in the city, which brought them to a downtown residence on Jan. 7.

Read more: Toronto gang-related drug trafficking operations busted after major Kingston police investigation

During a search warrant, two people were arrested and fentanyl, cocaine, cash and a sawed-off shot gun were seized. Police say the street value of the items seized is over $29,000.

The next day, a third person linked to the investigation was arrested.

Kingston police have jointly charged all three, Janice Ashford, 52, of Kingston, Tyrelle Meredith, 19, of Pickering and a 16-year-old boy from Pickering, with the following:

  • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance
  • three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace
  • possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • storing a firearm carelessly
  • two counts of storing ammunition carelessly
  • possessing a weapon for committing an offence
  • possession of a loaded regulated firearm
  • possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
