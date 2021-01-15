Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit seizes $29,000 of drugs, firearms, cash

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit has arrested three people, who now face a total of 36 charges in connection with drug trafficking in the Kingston region.
According to a police news release, in early January, Kingston police began investigating the sale of fentanyl in the city, which brought them to a downtown residence on Jan. 7.
Read more: Toronto gang-related drug trafficking operations busted after major Kingston police investigation
During a search warrant, two people were arrested and fentanyl, cocaine, cash and a sawed-off shot gun were seized. Police say the street value of the items seized is over $29,000.
The next day, a third person linked to the investigation was arrested.
Kingston police have jointly charged all three, Janice Ashford, 52, of Kingston, Tyrelle Meredith, 19, of Pickering and a 16-year-old boy from Pickering, with the following:
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule 1 substance
- three counts of possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace
- possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- storing a firearm carelessly
- two counts of storing ammunition carelessly
- possessing a weapon for committing an offence
- possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Comments