Toronto gang-related drug trafficking operations busted after major Kingston police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine as part of a months-long investigation they’ve dubbed Project CETO.

On Oct. 23, Kingston police say they concluded the CETO investigation, which began about six months before with the aim of combatting fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operations in several Kingston motels.

Police say the trafficking operations were being run by a street gang from the Greater Toronto Area.

On Oct. 23, Kingston police say they “took down” a youth allegedly in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine.

Members of Kingston police tactical teams and street crime unit, OPP’s ROPE Squad and the Belleville police K9 Unit all assisted with the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Regional Police also arrested a man, 25-year-old Shamir Stanberry of Toronto, who was allegedly in possession of a firearm and also connected to the investigation in Toronto.

0:38 2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough 2 Toronto-area teens charged with drug trafficking in Peterborough

Police say they seized more than $322,700 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and cash as well as a firearm during the arrests.

Stanberry and two male youths are now facing charges including drug trafficking, possession of a firearm, committing criminal offences on behalf of a criminal organization and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing and expect to make more arrests in the future.