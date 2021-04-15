Menu

Canada

City council approves framework agreement aimed at strengthening Regina core

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
On Wednesday, Regina city council approved the City Centre Core Framework between city administration, the REAL, RDBID and the Regina Warehouse District. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, Regina city council approved the City Centre Core Framework between city administration, the REAL, RDBID and the Regina Warehouse District. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Regina city council approved the City Centre Core Framework on Wednesday — an agreement between the city administration, Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, and the Regina Warehouse District aimed at strengthening the downtown core.

It allows for collective collaboration when it comes to future recommendations and decision making around development opportunities in the city.

Read more: Regina Red Sox submits plan to city for new stadium at Dewdney railyards

The City Centre Core Framework involves areas in the warehouse and downtown districts, the railyards, the Taylor Field neighbourhood and the REAL campus.

“The City Centre Core Framework is an excellent opportunity for key stakeholders to collaborate and work together on future community initiatives,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“The implementation of the City Centre Core Framework supports both the realization of community benefits and economic development.

“This key strategic alliance will coordinate planning and maximize public and private investment for future sport, culture and entertainment opportunities within our city centre.”

Read more: Regina councillor introduces recreation plan for Dewdney Ave rail yard

Wayne Morsky, REAL’s acting board chair, said the framework provides a strong vision moving forward.

Trending Stories

“As REAL works to advance the recently approved strategy for the future of Evraz Place, the collaborative work by the partners contained within the City Centre Core Framework is a welcomed roadmap, a valuable alignment tool, and an actionable document that should maximize the quality and impact of development results in the future,” Morsky said.

That is a message shared by downtown businesses.

Regina Red Sox submits plan to city for new stadium at Dewdney railyards

“I am very pleased that we have been able to build a connection between our organizations for the betterment of the City of Regina — I firmly believe that by working together, we can have a significant impact on the overall economy of the city,” said Mike MacNaughton, RDBID board chair.

“This partnership, which now connects the City Centre’s key core districts, will strengthen our proficiency at bringing in big events, at securing new facilities and at attracting many more successful and growing businesses to our community.”

The framework is co-owned and championed by all four partner organizations.

Regina News City of Regina Regina City Council Real Regina Exhibition Association Limited Taylor Field Regina Downtown Business Improvement District Regina Warehouse District City Centre Core Framework The Yards

