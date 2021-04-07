Regina Red Sox submits plan to city for new stadium at Dewdney railyards

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Red Sox Baseball Club has submitted concept plans to the City of Regina for a new baseball stadium inside the vacant railyards on Dewdney Avenue.

A franchise member of the Western Canadian Baseball League, the Red Sox would be the anchor tenant of the 3,500-seat, state-of-the-art stadium.

View image in full screen The new stadium would have 3,500 seats. Credit / Regina Red Sox

The stadium would also be used by other baseball teams in the city and would function as a venue for outdoor events such as spring and summer festivals, concerts, flea markets and movie nights.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina councillor introduces recreation plan for Dewdney Ave rail yard

The club recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Living Sky Sports and Entertainment Inc. (LSSE), which helped work on the concept plans.

LSSE will also help facilitate the club’s financial participation with construction costs.

“We are pleased to make this announcement today and encouraged to have been able to present our plans and vision to City Council,” said Gary Brotzel, Regina Red Sox Baseball Club president in a press release Wednesday.

View image in full screen The proposed new stadium. Credit / Regina Red Sox

He described the proposed ballpark stadium as “long overdue” and said the club hopes the city of Regina sees “the merits of our vision and plan so we can work together to make this a reality.”

Story continues below advertisement

The club averages 32 games per year and anticipates drawing more than 3,200 fans per game, Brotzel said, adding that this would bring 100,000 people to the downtown warehouse district between May and August.

“The vibrancy and economic activity of our entire downtown core will be positively affected by baseball games and the other events held at the stadium. For perspective, the Okotoks Dawgs, a team in our league, regularly attracts 4,000 fans per game — in a stadium similar to what we’ve proposed for the rail yards,” Brotzel said.

Alan Simpson, LSSE founder, said the stadium would provide years of economic activity and is excited to work further on the project with the Red Sox.

1:59 All-American honour latest highlight for Saskatchewan MLB hopeful Logan Hofmann All-American honour latest highlight for Saskatchewan MLB hopeful Logan Hofmann – Jun 1, 2020

“We are eager to work with the Red Sox and the City of Regina to advance plans, complete further due diligence, figure out financing, and hopefully bring this proposed railyard infrastructure project to fruition,” Simpson said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“After touring Currie (Field, the team’s current stadium), it’s apparent its best before date has long since passed. The baseball stadium the Red Sox envision would be a wonderful enhancement to our infrastructure in the downtown core,” Simpson said.

“It would stand as a cornerstone of economic activity and pride in our community for the next 20 years.”

Read more: Regina Planning Commission approves concept plan for Dewdney Avenue rail yard

Bernie Eiswirth, the club’s general manager, said playing at the aging Currie Field, which is 60 years old, has been a challenge, making it hard to attract quality players to stay competitive.

“As of now, Alberta teams have superior venues that give them a significant recruiting advantage, but just as important, Currie’s old infrastructure severely limits our options for food and beverage, seating, parking and our ability to attract corporate sponsors,” Eiswirth said.

“We need to offer a great environment with a competitive team, so fans have a memorable experience and want to keep returning to the ballpark. That’s not the case now playing a Currie.”