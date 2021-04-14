Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Eight arrested in Vancouver protests against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 8:37 pm
The aftermath of a protest against the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion in Vancouver which saw eight people arrested. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a protest against the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion in Vancouver which saw eight people arrested. Global News

Vancouver police say they arrested eight people in relation to a pair of anti-pipeline protests in the city’s downtown core, Wednesday.

Demonstrators said they were targeting the offices of the Chubb and Liberty Mutual insurance companies, who carry policies for the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Read more: Failed fitting caused 190,000-litre spill at Trans Mountain site in Abbotsford, B.C.: TSB

Police say demonstrators had chained themselves to the entrances and exits at 250 Howe Street and 999 West Hastings Street, causing ” a serious safety hazard.”

Trending Stories

In the aftermath of the demonstration, the entrance of the office on Hastings Street was left smeared and splattered with paint.

Police say the arrestees ranged in age from 22 to 38 years old, and that they are recommending charges of mischief and obstruction.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline' City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline
City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline – Mar 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trans Mountain PipelineTrans MountainTrans Mountain Pipeline expansionPipeline ProtestTMXVancouver protestTMX pipelinepipeline arrests

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers