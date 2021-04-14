Eight arrested in Vancouver protests against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say they arrested eight people in relation to a pair of anti-pipeline protests in the city’s downtown core, Wednesday.

Demonstrators said they were targeting the offices of the Chubb and Liberty Mutual insurance companies, who carry policies for the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Police say demonstrators had chained themselves to the entrances and exits at 250 Howe Street and 999 West Hastings Street, causing ” a serious safety hazard.”

In the aftermath of the demonstration, the entrance of the office on Hastings Street was left smeared and splattered with paint.

Police say the arrestees ranged in age from 22 to 38 years old, and that they are recommending charges of mischief and obstruction.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline – Mar 4, 2021