Edmonton police charge man in alleged $300K cheque scam

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly defrauding Edmonton residents of more than $300,000.

Edmonton police said it was reported to them that a 45-year-old man from Brockville, Ont., had allegedly performed a number of cheque and investment frauds between August 2014 and December 2015 involving five people from Edmonton, a local business and a financial institution.

READ MORE: Edmonton police charge man after $1.7M in fraud, claims of partnerships with NHL

The Edmonton Police Service economic crimes section began investigating the case in August 2017.

Police said Farid Fadaie was charged on Feb. 12, 2021 with seven counts of fraud over $5,000.

READ MORE: Edmonton health-care aide charged after seniors defrauded of $500K

Canada-wide warrants were issued in April for the arrest of Fadaie. He was taken into custody in Ontario Wednesday by the Brockville Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

The 45-year-old man will return to Edmonton to appear in court next court over the next week, police said.

4:38 Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month – Mar 21, 2021