Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police charge man after $1.7M in fraud, claims of partnerships with NHL

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 4:28 pm
Click to play video 'Cyber security tips to avoiding scams' Cyber security tips to avoiding scams
WATCH ABOVE: We are all spending more time online these days and it's important to know how to protect yourself from potential scams. Ryan Vestby from CompuVision joined Global News Morning Edmonton to share some tips to stay secure online – Dec 21, 2020

A 50-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., has been charged after defrauding more than $1.7 million from multiple people over a three-year period, police said Monday.

Nickolas Ellis, 50, faces 22 charges related to fraud and forgery, including 13 charges of fraud over $5,000 and several charges related to impersonation, including “personating a peace officer.”

Police said that the scams Ellis is charged in relation to occurred between February 2016 and March 2019.

Read more: Edmonton health-care aide charged after seniors defrauded of $500K

He allegedly “used various schemes to defraud individuals, all of which included claims of partnerships with National Hockey League players and other local and national organizations,” according to police.

Trending Stories

A Monday news release said the accused would allegedly ask his targets to invest in items that would “result in significant financial returns,” and he would impersonate officials to add legitimacy to the pitches.

Story continues below advertisement

While Ellis was arrested on Jan. 28, he has since been released.

Click to play video 'Fraud prevention campaign launched after Calgarians lose millions in scams' Fraud prevention campaign launched after Calgarians lose millions in scams
Fraud prevention campaign launched after Calgarians lose millions in scams

Police believe there are others who may have been targeted and are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim to contact police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous info can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton fraudEdmonton scamedmonton fraud chargesNHL scamnickolas ellisnickolas ellis fraudsherwood park scamsherwood park scammer

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers