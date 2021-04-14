Menu

While N.S. grad ceremonies forge ahead, some Grade 12 students saddened by cancelled proms

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
High schools in Nova Scotia will host modified graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
High schools in Nova Scotia will host modified graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Some Grade 12 students in Halifax, N.S., say they’re saddened to hear their schools will not be organizing proms this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, confirmed the news in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Graduation ceremonies will still proceed in accordance with indoor and outdoor gathering limits, but any prom-style events will have to be organized by parents or community members.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reinstates isolation for N.B. travellers, graduations get the green light

“I was expecting to have a prom,” said Grade 12 Citadel High School student Heny Patel, who has been monitoring the province’s case numbers.

Despite the news, Patel said she and her friends plan to have a small party to celebrate their graduating year.

If the number of attendants exceeds 10 people, Dr. Strang said Tuesday, a “recognized business organization” must host and be accountable for ensuring participants adhere to the gathering limits and public health protocols.

Click to play video: 'Graduates pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims' Graduates pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims
Graduates pay tribute to Nova Scotia shooting victims – Jun 26, 2020

Citadel grad student Liam Feargrieve said he was “disappointed” he wouldn’t likely get a prom with his entire graduating class.

“I was looking forward to it. I sort of think of it as a highlight of a person’s life, I want to say.”

Classmates Cameron Delaney and Joe Hubley said they weren’t expecting a prom to begin with.

“It’s important to some people and I think it varies a lot,” said Hubley.

READ MORE: Start of Atlantic bubble delayed by at least two weeks, pushed into May

This year, classes will end one week early for graduating students, in order to allow school communities to plan all the graduation ceremonies and events in detail. Schools with large graduating classes will have several smaller group ceremonies.

Doug Hadley, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said the HRCE will provide all the support it can to ensure its schools have what they need to make those ceremonies count, building off the success of ceremonies held in 2020.

“We know from the feedback we received from last year that the ceremonies they had to recognize the students’ achievements were very memorable, they were very much appreciated,” he told Global News.

“We expect our schools are going to have very similar opportunities to give those students the recognition that they so richly deserve.”

COVID-19 Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Education, Halifax Regional Centre for Education, HRCE, Citadel High School, schools and COVID-19

