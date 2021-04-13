Start of Atlantic Bubble delayed by at least two weeks, pushed into May

Send this page to someone via email

In a move that was anticipated amid growing COVID-19 cases in the Atlantic region, the so-called Atlantic Bubble re-start date has been pushed back by at least two weeks.

The bubble, which would have allowed people to travel among the Atlantic provinces without self-isolating for 14 days, was slated to begin April 19.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced Tuesday evening they are delaying the reopening until at least May 3 “given the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 in parts of Atlantic Canada and the emergence of more transmissible forms of the virus.”

The premiers plan to meet during the last week of April to see if there are any more outbreaks and will decide at that point if they need to push the Atlantic Bubble start date to May 10.

Story continues below advertisement

“The decision is based upon expert advice from the region’s Chief Medical Officers of Health,” a news release from the council states.

The bubble was first created in July 2020 and its success caught international attention.

However, self-isolation requirement was brought back and the bubble “burst” in November 2020 as COVID-19 cases grew.

1:55 Epidemiologist says Atlantic bubble should be halted as Edmundston deals with outbreak Epidemiologist says Atlantic bubble should be halted as Edmundston deals with outbreak