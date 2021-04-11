Municipal elections suspended in Edmundston region due to COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Elections New Brunswick has confirmed that northwestern regions that are currently in lockdown due to COVID-19 will have their municipal elections suspended.

“This means that all elections, including those for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards in the designated area of Zone 4 that fall under the order, are temporarily suspended until such time as the lockdown is lifted,” said Municipal Elector Officer Kim Poffenroth, in a statement.

Voters in the affected areas will not be sent voter information cards until the lockdown has been lifted and Elections New Brunswick can rebook polling locations and train poll workers.

The suspension also means that results reporting for the rest of the province will be delayed until all of the province has had a chance to vote.

Voting day, which is scheduled for May 10, was already put over from last year due to the pandemic.

Municipalities where elections are suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Rivière-Verte, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint Léonard.

The lockdown also impacts the elections for the Francophone Northwest school subdistricts 1, 2, 3 and 4 and well as Anglophone West sub-district 1.

Elections are also suspended for Vitalité Health Network subregions A3 and A4.

