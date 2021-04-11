New Brunswick hospital handling brunt of COVID-19 outbreak sees ICU capacity strain

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in northwestern New Brunswick have released a status report on the hospital that is bearing the brunt of a COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

In a news release today, the Vitalite Health Network says the Edmundston Regional Hospital currently has 13 patients sick with the virus with seven in intensive care and five of those patients on respirators.

Officials say the hospital has nine intensive care beds and to date has transferred two patients to a hospital in Fredericton.

The hospital’s emergency department is open for people who require emergency care, however officials are asking people requiring non-urgent care to make an appointment with a family doctor or nurse practitioner or to use a walk-in clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

0:33 New Brunswick’s top doctor says some hospitalized with COVID-19 were previously given vaccine New Brunswick’s top doctor says some hospitalized with COVID-19 were previously given vaccine

The Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region went under full lockdown as of midnight after 15 of 19 new COVID-19 cases announced in the province on Saturday were identified in the area.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell also announced one new COVID-19 related death in the region – a person in their 70s.