Atlantic bubble ‘looking unlikely’ as Nova Scotia re-instates isolation for New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has re-instated mandatory self-isolation for travelers coming from New Brunswick.

In a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Premier Iain Rankin said Nova Scotia is seeing an increased number of cases in the last few days, most of which have been related to travel.

He says Nova Scotia’s testing capacity has allowed public health to detect cases early.

“We can’t control what is happening across our borders,” said Rankin.

In New Brunswick, parts of Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are under a lockdown as they face an outbreak of COVID-19. Many of the cases were found to be the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, first identified in the U.K.

Story continues below advertisement

“In an abundance of caution… we are re-instating the requirement for New Brunswickers to self-isolate when they cross the border into Nova Scotia.”

The border restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. on April 15.

Nova Scotians travelling back into the province will also have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“This is tough, I know, but it is necessary,” said Rankin.

The province reported six new cases of COVID-19, of which five are related to international travel. Another case was related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

There are 45 active cases as of Tuesday.

More to come.