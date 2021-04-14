AstraZeneca vaccine still safe despite ‘stronger link’ to blood clots, Health Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada will not be changing its recommendations for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine despite new evidence suggesting a “stronger link” to blood clots, the agency’s chief medical adviser said on Wednesday.

“We didn’t find any specific risk factors, such as age or sex, so we are therefore not requiring that the vaccine label be updated to restrict the use of the vaccine at this time,” Dr. Supriya Sharma said.

In response to the new evidence, she said Health Canada has updated warnings on the vaccine’s label “so that Canadians can be informed of the side effects.”

After completing a safety review, Health Canada concluded the adverse events were “possibly linked to the use of the vaccine”, an assessment Sharma said was “consistent” with other international regulators.

In spite of this, she said “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19.”

Sharma added the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) would be meeting again to discuss the vaccine’s age recommendations.

The news comes one day after provincial health authorities in Quebec reported that a woman had developed a blood clot shortly after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine — the first such report in Canada. The woman, who was not named, is recovering at home.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks, following several reports of people being hospitalized with blood clots shortly after being immunized.

On Wednesday, Denmark became the first country in the world to ditch the vaccine completely, and a smattering of other European countries have changed their recommendations for the shot.

Sharma said Health Canada became aware of cases of “very rare blood clots with low platelets” found in people who had received a dose of the vaccine in parts of the U.K. and Europe in March. By the end of March, she said the U.K. had administered more than 20 million doses of the vaccine. Of those, the country’s health regulator found 79 reports of blood clotting.

“This means that based on reports, approximately four in a million, or one in 250,000 people, who received the vaccine reported this side effect,” Sharma said.

Health Canada approved the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine in February. The agency has also greenlit the Serum Institute of India’s licensed brand of the vaccine, known as CoviShield. The vaccines are authorized for adults aged 55 years and older.

The federal government has secured 20 million doses of AstraZeneca’s shot and 2 million from the Serum Institute. As of April 3, Sharma said Canada had administered more than 484,000 doses of the AstraZeneca and CoviShield

vaccines throughout the country.

