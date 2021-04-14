Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to stop being used in Denmark: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 14, 2021 7:14 am
Click to play video: 'Symptoms that recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine are told to watch for' Symptoms that recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine are told to watch for
WATCH: Symptoms that recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine are told to watch for.

Denmark will cease to administer AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine entirely following its possible link to very rare cases of blood clots, several Danish media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The decision, which removes the shot from Denmark‘s vaccination scheme, will delay Denmark‘s vaccine roll-out by a few weeks, TV 2 said.

Read more: Canada reports 1st blood clot in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipient

Danish health authorities will hold a press briefing at 1200 GMT, where they are expected to announce the decision to halt using the vaccine.

The European Union’s drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the vaccine and very rare blood clot cases, but said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was “much greater” than the risk of mortality from rare side effects.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Denmark, the first country to initially suspend all usage of the vaccine in March over safety concerns, has also put Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on pause pending further investigations into a possible link to rare blood clot cases.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: ‘Possible’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots' Health Matters: ‘Possible’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots
Health Matters: ‘Possible’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCOVIDcovid vaccineAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineDenmarkdenmark astrazenecadenmark astrazeneca vaccine

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers