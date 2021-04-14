Possible COVID-19 exposure at Scotty’s Chips in Westport, Ont., health unit warns

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there is risk of COVID-19 exposure at a Westport, Ont., restaurant.

The health unit asks those who dined at Scotty’s Chips in Westport between March 31 and April 9 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to self-isolate.

The statement released by the health unit says customers who were at the take-out window to pick up food during that time could have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is also encouraging everyone to practice public health measures including staying at home, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

There are currently 133 active cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region.

Story continues below advertisement

4:28 COVID-19 update COVID-19 update