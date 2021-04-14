Menu

Canada

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Scotty’s Chips in Westport, Ont., health unit warns

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 12:15 pm
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit announce potential exposure of Covid-19 at Scotty's Chips and is advising customers to self isolate. View image in full screen
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit announce potential exposure of Covid-19 at Scotty's Chips and is advising customers to self isolate. Global News

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there is risk of COVID-19 exposure at a Westport, Ont., restaurant.

The health unit asks those who dined at Scotty’s Chips in Westport between March 31 and April 9 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to self-isolate.

Read more: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit asks resident to stop sharing COVID-19 booking codes

The statement released by the health unit says customers who were at the take-out window to pick up food during that time could have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is also encouraging everyone to practice public health measures including staying at home, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

There are currently 133 active cases of COVID-19 in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region.

