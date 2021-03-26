Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit asks resident to stop sharing COVID-19 booking codes

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit says non-eligible residents are using other people’s codes to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The health unit has made a point to say that people will be turned away from vaccination clinics if they try to use someone else’s booking codes.

Furthermore, the health unit says trying to jump the queue in this way is disruptive, strains already stretched health-care resources and might lead to taking away appointment slots from those who need them most.

The health unit is asking those eligible not to share their COVID-19 vaccine booking codes with others.

There are currently 123 cases of COVID-19 in the region, with three people in hospital. The health unit remains under the province’s red-control level.

