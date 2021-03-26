Menu

Canada

Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit asks resident to stop sharing COVID-19 booking codes

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 12:33 pm
The health unit says that some people have been trying to get COVID-19 vaccinations with other people's booking information. View image in full screen
The health unit says that some people have been trying to get COVID-19 vaccinations with other people's booking information. Global News

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit says non-eligible residents are using other people’s codes to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The health unit has made a point to say that people will be turned away from vaccination clinics if they try to use someone else’s booking codes.

Read more: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark to move to red in province’s COVID-19 response framework

Furthermore, the health unit says trying to jump the queue in this way is disruptive, strains already stretched health-care resources and might lead to taking away appointment slots from those who need them most.

The health unit is asking those eligible not to share their COVID-19 vaccine booking codes with others.

There are currently 123 cases of COVID-19 in the region, with three people in hospital. The health unit remains under the province’s red-control level.

