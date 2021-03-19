Leeds, Grenville, Lanark to move to red in province’s COVID-19 response framework

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be moving into the red-control zone of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

The change will come into effect Monday, at 12:01 a.m.

As of Friday, the health unit is reporting 98 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. The health unit has been struggling to contain cases in the Lanark region and has issued public health orders in areas like Carleton Place, Perth and Smiths Falls to try to curb the spread of the virus.

One major change in the red zone is that gatherings indoors will be restricted to five people, down from the previous 10-person limit. The outdoor gathering limit remains 25 in the red zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Further restrictions include limits on shopping. Essential stores like supermarkets must operate at 75 per cent capacity while other stores must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Restrictions on dining for the red zone will be changing starting Monday, according to the province.

For regions under orange and red, capacity limits for indoor dining will be determined by a “standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules.” Previously, the province had a set limit of 10 people for indoor dining under the red zone.

Still, total occupancy for restaurants cannot exceed 50 patrons and tables will be capped at four people.

Gym and fitness facilities will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region is one of eight regions in the province to move colour zones Monday.