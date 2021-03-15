Menu

Canada

Coronavirus cases in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark grow by 36 over the weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
On the day Leeds, Grenville, Lanark moved into the yellow zone, the health unit is reporting a 36 case jump in its COVID-19 tally over the weekend.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a serious hike in COVID-19 cases Monday.

The health unit has added 36 new cases to its tally since Friday, for a total of 74 active cases in the region.

Read more: Coronavirus: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark move to yellow in Ontario’s COVID-19 framework

This comes the same day the area moves into the yellow-protect zone of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

As of Monday, there is only one person in hospital.

The health unit does not report the number of variants of concern on its dashboard and did not immediately respond to a request for that number.

Read more: Coronavirus: 41 COVID-19 cases linked to social gathering in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark

Over the last two weeks, the health unit has been struggling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that stemmed from a social gathering in the east-side of Lanark County.

On March 5, the health unit said there were 41 cases linked to that outbreak. On March 10, the health unit said 40 of its 65 active cases that day were linked to the outbreak. The health unit has not given updated numbers of how many cases are now associated with the social gathering.

