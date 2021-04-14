Menu

Environment

Wayward sea lion spotted on remote B.C. logging road, several kilometres from the ocean

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 11:33 am
There's been a series of strange wildlife sightings on a remote logging road on Vancouver Island.

People living on northern Vancouver Island are used to seeing wildlife along dirt roads but a recent encounter shocked even longtime residents.

On Monday, Greg Clarke was driving home from the Holberg Radar Station when he spotted a sea lion sitting by the side of the road.

Estimated to weigh up to 600 pounds, the animal was not afraid and aggressively approached Clarke’s vehicle.

Paul Cottrell with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says the animal was around seven kilometres away from the ocean.

It is suspected the aquatic mammal followed a creek looking for food and ended up on the road.

“It’s really concerning as this is a big animal, a healthy animal, and it was charging vehicles that were passing by,” Cottrell said.

He said DFO was ready to respond but the animal has not been seen recently and the hope is it went back to the creek and is heading for open water.

Cottrell said anyone spotting a wayward sea lion should immediately contact DFO.

