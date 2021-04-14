Man in his 20s dead after targeted shooting in Brantford: police

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the West Brant area of Brantford, according to police.
Investigators say the service received a call about shots fired after midnight on April 14 at a residence on Diana Avenue.
Officers encountered a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital trauma unit.
Brantford police say they “do not believe this to be a random incident.”
Homicide investigators are expected to be on scene at the residence throughout Wednesday.
