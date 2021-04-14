Menu

Crime

Man in his 20s dead after targeted shooting in Brantford: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Brantford police say the shooting took place early on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Brantford police say the shooting took place early on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in the West Brant area of Brantford, according to police.

Investigators say the service received a call about shots fired after midnight on April 14 at a residence on Diana Avenue.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in St. Catharines, police say

Officers encountered a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital trauma unit.

Brantford police say they “do not believe this to be a random incident.”

Homicide investigators are expected to be on scene at the residence throughout Wednesday.

