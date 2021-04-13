WestJet extends COVID-19 flight cancellations to sun destinations

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet has extended its cancellation of flights to sunny international vacation destinations as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on into a second spring season.

In a statement on the Calgary-based airline’s website, WestJet said it was cancelling flights booked to Mexico and the Caribbean through June 4.

“We are extending our suspension with the clear expectation that as more Canadians are vaccinated, government policy will transition,” airline president and CEO Ed Sims said.

“We continue to advocate for the replacement of mandatory hotel quarantines with a testing regime that is equitable and consistent with global standards at all points of entry into our country.

“Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, this policy transition will support the safe restart of travel and help stimulate the Canadian economy, where one in 10 jobs are tourism-related.”

Travellers whose flights have been cancelled will be “proactively notified,” WestJet said, and their fares refunded. WestJet has been offering refunds for flights cancelled by the airline since November 2020.

“We remain focused on a long-term solution that will serve the best interests of Canadians,” Sims said. “A safe travel-restart framework is the most effective way to support those interests and restore jobs.”

Last month, WestJet added 11 flights to its domestic flight schedule in anticipation of higher demand in the summer.

On Monday, the federal government announced a $5.9 billion aid package for Air Canada. No such arrangement has been secured for WestJet.

