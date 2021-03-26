WestJet adding 11 domestic routes in anticipation of summer demand

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet is adding 11 domestic routes across Western Canada in anticipation of summer demand for travel.

The announcement follows a decision by the airline earlier this week to restore service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims says the airline is looking at the coming months with cautious optimism.

The new flights include service between Toronto and Comox, B.C.; and between Ottawa and Victoria.

Four of the 11 routes — between Toronto and Fort McMurray, Alta., Nanaimo, B.C. and Edmonton; Edmonton and Kamloops, B.C., and Prince George and Abbotsford, B.C. — were routes operated several years ago.

The new flights are set to begin in June.