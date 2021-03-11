Menu

Canada

WestJet cancels orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max planes as industry struggles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2021 10:50 am
Nearly two years after being grounded following two deadly crashes, Boeing's 737 Max aircraft returned to Canadian airspace on Jan. 21, 2021. WestJet flight 115 left the Calgary International Airport at 7:43 a.m., bound for Vancouver.
Nearly two years after being grounded following two deadly crashes, Boeing's 737 Max aircraft returned to Canadian airspace on Jan. 21, 2021. WestJet flight 115 left the Calgary International Airport at 7:43 a.m., bound for Vancouver. Global News

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has cancelled orders for 15 Boeing 737 Max aircraft as the industry-wide downturn in aviation continues.

WestJet has 27 Max aircraft remaining on order, the company says.

Read more: WestJet reintroduces Boeing 737 Max in flight from Calgary to Vancouver

In January, WestJet was the first Canadian airline to return the Max into service, after Transport Canada lifted a nearly two-year grounding order for the aircraft.

Click to play video 'Boeing 737 Max plane re-enters Canadian airspace' Boeing 737 Max plane re-enters Canadian airspace
Boeing 737 Max plane re-enters Canadian airspace – Jan 21, 2021

WestJet has since returned three out of its 14 Max aircraft to service, the company says.

Air Canada also cut orders for the Max earlier in the pandemic, saying that the move was in response to new market realities.

Read more: COVID-19: What does the future of Canada’s airline industry look like?

Airlines have indicated that the industry is close to a deal with the federal government about a bailout for the sector.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
TravelWestJetboeing 737 maxAirlineCanadian TravelWestJet AirlinesWestJet Airlines Ltd.Canadian Airlinecanadian airline industryBoeing 737 MAX AircraftWestJet Boeing 737 MaxCalgary airline

