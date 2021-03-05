Menu

World

Boeing 737 Max makes emergency landing in New Jersey due to possible engine issue

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 5, 2021 8:55 pm
Will travellers be able to trust flying on Boeing 737 MAX?
Will travellers be able to trust flying on Boeing 737 MAX? – Jan 21, 2021

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, after pilots noticed a possible problem with an engine oil pressure indicator.

An airline spokeswoman said the plane from Miami landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. She said there were no injuries among the 95 passengers and six crew members.

Read more: Canada OKs troubled Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets to resume service this week

The Boeing Max was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. Investigators have focused on a flight-control system, not the engines.

Federal regulators approved changes Boeing made changes to the flight system, and American resumed flying its Max jets in late December. Since then, United and Alaska Airlines have put passengers on Max planes, and Southwest Airlines plans to resume flights with the planes next week.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
