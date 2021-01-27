Edmonton-based Flair Airlines adds 13 Boeing 737 Max planes to fleet

Send this page to someone via email

Discount carrier Flair Airlines says it will add 13 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft to its fleet.

The Edmonton-based airline will lease the planes from one of its investors, 777 Partners, which owns 25 per cent of Flair.

Stephen Jones, Flair’s president and chief executive officer, says the addition of the planes will allow the airline to keep fares low while expanding its capacity.

Flair’s announcement of its expansion comes as Canadian airlines cut dozens of routes and lay off staff in response to more severe lockdown restrictions.

The Max was grounded in Canadian airspace for nearly two years beginning in March 2019, after two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Transport Canada lifted the grounding order on Jan. 20 after approving a set of changes to the aircraft’s design and requiring pilots to undergo additional training.

