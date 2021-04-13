Menu

Health

85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Ford defends vaccine rollout, says it’s simple to book appointment' Ontario Premier Ford defends vaccine rollout, says it’s simple to book appointment
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the province's vaccine rollout on Tuesday as people continue to raise questions over when people can get vaccinated.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,862, including 212 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 47 new variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total up to 1,906 — 553 of which are active.

Read more: COVID-19: 7 more pharmacies offer AstraZeneca vaccine in Barrie, Innisfil

Thirty of Tuesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 14 are in Bradford, seven are in New Tecumseth and six are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Seventeen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all under investigation.

So far, there have been 117,575 people immunized with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the region — 18.9 per cent of the population. Meanwhile, 19,405 people have received both necessary doses — 3.1 per cent of the region’s population.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Of the region’s total 8,862 coronavirus cases, 83 per cent — or 7,399 — have recovered, while 43 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 19 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven educational settings, six institutional settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,670 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 394,679, including 7,582 deaths.

Ontario premier, health minister say province consulting with NACI on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
