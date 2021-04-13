Menu

Crime

‘Project Renewal’ confiscates $7M worth of cannabis plants in Belleville, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 3:05 pm
A joint-taskforce with Belleville police and OPP seized thousands of cannabis plants from an east end industrial complex in Belleville last weekend. View image in full screen
A joint-taskforce with Belleville police and OPP seized thousands of cannabis plants from an east end industrial complex in Belleville last weekend. Belleville police

A joint-forces investigation into illegal drug sales in Eastern Ontario has turned up thousands of cannabis plants, this time in Belleville, police say.

On Sunday, officers involved in “Project Renewal,” including Belleville police and OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau, east region officers and the joint forces cannabis enforcement team, searched a commercial building in Belleville’s east end.

Read more: Belleville police, OPP seize hundreds of thousands in cash, cocaine

According to Belleville police, more than 7,000 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated street value of $7 million.

Four people were arrested during the search and seizure operation.

Shan Yan Li, 51, and Da Jie Jiang, 57, both of Toronto, along with Jiang Jian, 33, and Chen Yuzhen, 61, both of Scarborough, were charged with cultivating cannabis plants illegally outside of the home.

Read more: Large quantity of purple and blue fentanyl seized in Napanee and Belleville, Ont.

Project Renewal began in late 2020 and has led to the seizure of various drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis in the Belleville region.

CrimeOPPBelleville policeillegal cannabisBelleville drugsdrugs bellevilleNapanee drugsProject Renewalcannabis Bellevilleillegal cannabis belleville

