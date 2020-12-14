Large quantity of purple and blue fentanyl seized in Napanee and Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released details about Project Renewal, a joint forces operation that culminated with search warrants Friday in Napanee and Belleville.

On Dec. 11, officers with the Ontario Provincial Police East Region community street crime unit, the OPP emergency response team, Lennox and Addington County OPP, the Belleville Police Service and Project Renewal descended on a residence on Dundas Street in Greater Napanee and a second home on Station Street in Belleville.

As a result of the search warrants, police say they seized a large quantity of purple fentanyl, blue fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, diazepam pills, nearly $8,000 in Canadian currency, a prohibited knife and items typically associated with drug trafficking.

Four people were arrested at the two locations.

As a result of Project Renewal, 45-year-old James Derushie and 40-year-old Lisa Douglas, both of Belleville, have been charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) – Sec. 354(1)(a)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) – Sec. 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance contrary to the CDSA – Sec. 4(1)

Also charged is Matthew Johnston, a 34-year-old of Greater Napanee, who faces the following criminal charges:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime contrary to CC – Sec. 354(1)(a)

Failure to comply with undertaking contrary to the CC – Sec. 145(4)(a)

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to the CC – Sec. 92(2)

Two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the CDSA – Sec. 5(2)

The fourth person arrested and charged was Brooke Sawyer, age 24, also of Greater Napanee. These charges have been laid against Sawyer:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime contrary to the CC – Sec. 354(1)(a)

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to the CC – Sec. 92(2)

Two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the CDSA – Sec. 5(2)

All of the accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear on Feb. 2, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee.