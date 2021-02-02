Belleville police, OPP seize hundreds of thousands in cash, cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

A continuing joint-forces investigation involving Belleville police and OPP has turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and property, police say.

On Jan. 28, as part of “Project Renewal,” officers from both forces searched homes on Sidney Street and Orchard Drive in Belleville.

During the searches, Belleville police say they found about half a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of $40,000, more than $200,000 in cash, and a 2017 GMC Sierra truck, also worth about $40,000.

Two people were arrested during the searches.

Sheldon Wood, 31, and Tammy Wood, 52, both of Belleville, were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

This same joint-forces investigation has led to the seizure of cash and other drugs in late January and in mid-December, 2020, including fentanyl, cocaine and meth.

Police say the project began in late 2020.