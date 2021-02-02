Menu

Belleville police, OPP seize hundreds of thousands in cash, cocaine

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 2, 2021 10:46 am
As part of the continuing 'Project Renewal' investigation, local police and OPP officers seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash and drugs in Belleville last week.
As part of the continuing 'Project Renewal' investigation, local police and OPP officers seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash and drugs in Belleville last week. Belleville police

A continuing joint-forces investigation involving Belleville police and OPP has turned up hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and property, police say.

Read more: Cash, cocaine and other drugs seized during Belleville drug busts: police

On Jan. 28, as part of “Project Renewal,” officers from both forces searched homes on Sidney Street and Orchard Drive in Belleville.

During the searches, Belleville police say they found about half a kilogram of cocaine, with a street value of $40,000, more than $200,000 in cash, and a 2017 GMC Sierra truck, also worth about $40,000.

Trending Stories

Two people were arrested during the searches.

Sheldon Wood, 31, and Tammy Wood, 52, both of Belleville, were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Large quantity of purple and blue fentanyl seized in Napanee and Belleville, Ont.

This same joint-forces investigation has led to the seizure of cash and other drugs in late January and in mid-December, 2020, including fentanyl, cocaine and meth.

Police say the project began in late 2020.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPCocaineMethBelleville policeBelleville CrimeBelleville drugsdrugs bellevillecocaine bellevilleProject RenewalBelleville search warrant
