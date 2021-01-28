Cash, cocaine and other drugs seized during Belleville drug busts: police

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police arrested five people and seized a large quantity of drugs during two raids in the city Wednesday.

The first rounds of seizures took place during a traffic stop in the city’s east end. Two men were arrested and a large quantity of cocaine and meth were confiscated from the vehicle, police say.

Police say officers later searched a west-end residence, where two other men and a woman were detained, and more cocaine along with fentanyl and cash were seized.

Belleville police say they found about $25,000 worth of cocaine, $1,500 worth of crystal meth and $2,800 worth of fentanyl, along with $1,750 in cash during the operation.

According to police, several officers helped make the arrests, including officers with “Project Renewal,” a joint forces initiative between Belleville police’s intelligence and street crime units and OPP East Region’s organized crime enforcement bureau. Local emergency response team officers, the local K-9 unit and officers with OPP’s street crime unit also assisted in the arrests.

Rafi Alakoozai, 26, from Cornwall, Ahmadsahujo Nurogho, 18, from Whitby, Jane Robinson, 33, from Belleville, Taijaune Khan, 18, from Scarborough, and Kasheem Wilson, 19, from Pickering, all face two counts each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of the proceeds of crime.