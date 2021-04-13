W. Galen Weston, former George Weston chairman, dies at 80 following illness

Send this page to someone via email

W. Galen Weston has died at the age of 80.

The former chairman of George Weston died peacefully at home April 12 after an unspecified lengthy illness “faced with courage and dignity,” according to a release Tuesday.

“My father’s greatest gift was inspiring those around him to achieve more than they thought possible,” George Weston CEO Galen G. Weston said in the release.

“In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy.”

W. Galen Weston retired as chairman of George Weston in 2016.

Weston previously held executive and senior roles at food, retail and real estate giants his family founded or led, including Loblaw Companies Ltd., Choice Properties, Selfridges Group and Weston Foods.

Since his retirement, Weston remained a part of his family’s philanthropic endeavours, including the Weston Family Foundation and the Weston Brain Institute.

Weston was married to wife and former Ontario lieutenant-governor Hilary for 55 years and together they raised Alannah Weston, who is chair of the Selfridges Group, and Galen Weston Jr., the chief executive at George Weston Ltd.

—With files from The Canadian Press