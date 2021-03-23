Menu

Canada

George Weston Ltd. to sell Weston Foods bakery business

By Staff The Canadian Press
A George Weston Ltd. image is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016.
A George Weston Ltd. image is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

George Weston Ltd. is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.

The company says the decision follows a strategic review by its board of directors.

Read more: Are Canadian grocery stores fixing bread prices? Here’s what we know

George Weston says it wants to focus on its retail and real estate operations.

The company holds a majority stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a large interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Click to play video: 'Loblaw offers consumers a gift card after admitting price-fixing' Loblaw offers consumers a gift card after admitting price-fixing
Loblaw offers consumers a gift card after admitting price-fixing – Dec 20, 2017

Weston Foods produces bread, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the U.S.

It had $2.1 billion in sales in 2020.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
