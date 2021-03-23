George Weston Ltd. to sell Weston Foods bakery business

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

George Weston Ltd. is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.

The company says the decision follows a strategic review by its board of directors.

George Weston says it wants to focus on its retail and real estate operations.

The company holds a majority stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a large interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

2:12 Loblaw offers consumers a gift card after admitting price-fixing Loblaw offers consumers a gift card after admitting price-fixing – Dec 20, 2017

Weston Foods produces bread, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

It had $2.1 billion in sales in 2020.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.