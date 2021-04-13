Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans are scheduled to receive another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,136 total cases of COVID-19; 679 variant cases were identified.

There were 14,849 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Five additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health. Of those, four were in the Edmonton zone and one was in the Central zone.

As of yesterday, Alberta had administered 932,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 176,941 Albertans were fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.