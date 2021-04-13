Menu

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Albertans Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 13, 2021 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Busting myths and misinformation: the fight for the truth about COVID-19' Busting myths and misinformation: the fight for the truth about COVID-19
As if fighting COVID-19 wasn't hard enough, scientists say myths and misinformation are making the battle increasingly difficult. Debate over what is true has been raging since the beginning, but a year later the tone is shifting — and not for the better. Fletcher Kent explains.

Albertans are scheduled to receive another COVID-19 update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta records 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, identifies 679 variant cases

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed an additional 1,136 total cases of COVID-19; 679 variant cases were identified.

There were 14,849 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on' COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on
COVID-19 fatigue and frustration rise across Canada as pandemic drags on

Five additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health. Of those, four were in the Edmonton zone and one was in the Central zone.

Read more: 80% of Canadians plan to get COVID-19 vaccine, but safety fears causing hesitancy: poll

As of yesterday, Alberta had administered 932,258 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 176,941 Albertans were fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

