Manitoba continues enforcement to fight COVID-19 spread

The province handed out a total of 100 warnings and 13 tickets last week in the ongoing effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba, health officials said Tuesday.

Of those tickets, five people were fined $298 for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and eight people were fined $1,296 for “various offences” — three of which were in connection with gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Since the province’s enforcement efforts kicked off a year ago, officials have handed out more than $1.5 million in fines to Manitoba businesses and individuals — some 1,159 tickets, as well as 3,683 warnings.

