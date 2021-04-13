Menu

Health

Manitoba continues enforcement to fight COVID-19 spread

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 12:56 pm
A sign asking people to wear a mask. View image in full screen
A sign asking people to wear a mask. Global News

The province handed out a total of 100 warnings and 13 tickets last week in the ongoing effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba, health officials said Tuesday.

Of those tickets, five people were fined $298 for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and eight people were fined $1,296 for “various offences” — three of which were in connection with gatherings in private residences or outdoors.

Read more: Coronavirus enforcement officer assaulted in Winnipeg, province says

Since the province’s enforcement efforts kicked off a year ago, officials have handed out more than $1.5 million in fines to Manitoba businesses and individuals — some 1,159 tickets, as well as 3,683 warnings.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba enforcement update' Manitoba enforcement update
Manitoba enforcement update – Jan 5, 2021
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaManitoba HealthProvince of ManitobaCOVID-19 Enforcementenforcement numbers

