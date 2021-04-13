Menu

Crime

Owners of Calgary cleaning company charged with human trafficking

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 11:01 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta RCMP allege a husband and wife used a Calgary-based cleaning business to exploit foreign nationals.

Police say an 18-month investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) determined the owners of the unnamed company recruited people through Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker program, then “took advantage of them upon their arrival in Canada for personal financial gain.”

Read more: Nova Scotia man charged in human trafficking investigation with ties to Alberta

RCMP charged 50-year-old Amelita Layco with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of benefiting from human trafficking and one count of fraud.

Macario Layco, 49, is charged with two counts of benefiting from human trafficking.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

Read more: Fighting human trafficking ‘more urgent’ amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt

RCMP say the victims are receiving support from the RCMP and Action Collation on Human Trafficking (ACT) Alberta, a non-profit organization that assists survivors of human trafficking.

If you or someone you know is a victim of exploitation you can contact ACT Alberta by calling 587-585-5236 or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

