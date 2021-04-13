Damning Toronto police missing persons review finds systemic discrimination factored into investigations

Send this page to someone via email

An independent review into how the Toronto Police Service conducted several high-profile missing persons investigations is calling for a major overhaul in policies, procedures and resources amid findings “systemic discrimination” factored into a number of cases.

“This report finds that systemic discrimination contributed to the deficiencies in a number of the investigations I examined. This finding is not dependent on an intention to discriminate but on the effect of differential treatment on communities traditionally overpoliced and underserviced,” former judge Gloria Epstein said in her report Tuesday morning.

“We are past the time for conversation only. The public is entitled to insist on transformative change with measurable, sustainable outcomes, timelines for completion, and accountability. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are past the time for conversation only. The public is entitled to insist on transformative change with measurable, sustainable outcomes, timelines for completion, and accountability.

“The [Toronto Police Services Board] and the service should be commended for initiatives they have taken to improve missing person investigations and to improve these relationships. But my recommendations suggest that what is undeniably needed is truly transformational change.”

The four-volume, 1,109-word report issued by Epstein contained 151 recommendations aimed at revamping missing persons investigations, including changes to civilian oversight, major case and data management, staffing, involvement of the community, prevention strategies, communications, training, relationship building, and ways to address bias and discrimination.

Epstein headed up the Independent Civilian Review into Missing Person Investigations and was tasked with assessing how Toronto police conduct investigations into missing persons, especially involving people from the LGBTQ2, vulnerable and marginalized communities.

For the most part, the review was ordered in 2018 after Bruce McArthur, who was eventually convicted of murdering eight men — most of whom had ties to Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village, was arrested.

The deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushnakumar Kanagaratnam resulted in major concerns being raised in Toronto’s LGBTQ2 community about how their initial disappearances were investigated.

In the report, it noted concerns were raised that investigations connected to McArthur were “infected by bias” and that there were “serious flaws” in many probes. It said some in the community felt it wasn’t until Kinsman, who was not a person of colour, disappeared that there was serious interest. The report noted many officers rejected that view since there were many officers who “worked tirelessly to solve these cases.”

“That is true, but the full narrative must take into consideration systemic bias, discrimination and differential treatment,” it said.

“The disappearances of McArthur’s murder victims were often given less attention or priority than the cases deserved. These victims were marginalized and vulnerable in a variety of ways.”

Kinsman’s friends and family who organized “in a highly public way” were credited with ensuring the investigation “the attention it deserved,” but the report said “proper” missing person investigations “should not depend on whose voices are the loudest in sounding the alarm.”

The report went on to said some officers “had misconceptions or stereotypical ideas about the [LGBTQ2] communities.”

“At times, their perceptions impeded their work,” it said, noting there were missed opportunities to consult with those in the community with expertise and lived experiences in order to learn.

It was also stated police failed at keeping the public updated on the investigations into the disappearances.

“This lack of communication reinforced the broadly held impression that ‘the police did nothing.’ It heightened existing mistrust and it ultimately diminished, rather than protected, the integrity of existing and future investigations. None of these issues – all existing at a systemic level – depends on any intent to discriminate,” the report said.

The review also examined the deaths of Tess Richey and Alloura Wells. Richey died in 2017 and her body was found by her mother in an outdoor stairwell a short distance away from where she was last seen. Officers didn’t find her during their search.

Wells, a woman who was part of Toronto’s transgender community, also went missing in 2017. Her remains were found and kept in a morgue for several months before her remains were ultimately identified.

— With files from The Canadian Press