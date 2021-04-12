Kelowna country singer releases single to help mend a broken heart

Calling on those with broken hearts, Kelowna musician Teigen Gayse has a song to make break-ups a little less lonely.
Gayse has released the single, I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love Anymore, sharing her own break-up story in hopes of helping others.
Read more: Kelowna country singer releases debut album: ‘It’s really cool to see your songs come to life’
The melody helps stitch back together a broken heart while lifting listeners up and giving them the strength to move on and move forward.
“I wrote that song about six months after a break up I went through and it took me six months to write anything at all because I had to overcome that pain because I was struggling,” said Gayse.
“It was a relief when I wrote that song.”
The lyrics are filled with meaning for Gayse.
Gayse hasn’t let the pandemic slow her down, she’s been in the studio working on new music fresh off releasing her debut album last summer.
Comments