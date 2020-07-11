Kelowna country singer releases debut album: ‘It’s really cool to see your songs come to life’

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna country musician Teigen Gayse is trying to make her dreams come true.

For four years, the artist has been writing and perfecting her craft. Now, she has released her self-titled debut album that she recorded in Texas during the pandemic.

Gayse quarantined with her manager in the U.S. and the two worked on ways to keep the project’s momentum going.

After spending time in the studio, Gayse is ready to share the fruits of her labour.

“It’s really cool to see your songs come to life,” said Gayse.

“To have people say to you, ‘Wow your songs really helped me through the day’ or, ‘Your song made me laugh,’ there’s no better feeling.”

Now that she is back in Canada and finishing up her time in quarantine in her hometown of Chetwynd, B.C., Gayse is ready to return to Kelowna for her album release tour that kicks off June 30 at Barn Owl Brewing.

For details, visit her website teigengayse.com.