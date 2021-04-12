Menu

Canada

Alberta legislature Speaker apologizes for openly opposing COVID-19 health restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Kenney responds to questions about speaker of the house openly opposing COVID-19 restrictions' Kenney responds to questions about speaker of the house openly opposing COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH: Premier Jason Kenney responds to a reporter's questions about whether or not Alberta speaker of the house Nathan Cooper can maintain neutrality after signing a letter opposing the province’s COVID-19 health measures.

The Speaker of the Alberta legislature is apologizing for publicly opposing the government’s COVID-19 health restrictions.

Read more: Alberta shuts down indoor dining, group fitness amid surging 3rd wave COVID-19, variant cases

In a statement read in the debate chamber, Nathan Cooper says it’s paramount that the Speaker remain neutral, and he says he crossed the line on that fundamental responsibility.

Read more: 17 UCP MLAs revolt against Alberta government’s renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Speakers are picked from one of the legislature parties and are expected to be impartial given they control debate in the house.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s new legislature Speaker debunks political mysteries online' Alberta’s new legislature Speaker debunks political mysteries online
Alberta’s new legislature Speaker debunks political mysteries online – Jun 26, 2019

Last week, Cooper joined several other members of Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative backbench in opposing the government’s revised health restrictions, aimed at reducing the spread of COVID1-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kenney says caucus dissent over COVID-19 OK, but breaking health rules means expulsion

In an open letter, they said the new restrictions are a backward step, and promise to continue to fight for the livelihoods and freedoms of Albertans.

Prior to the apology, Kenney said that in 24 years as a parliamentarian he had never before witnessed such a profound violation of Speaker neutrality.

Click to play video: '‘Abstract political principles don’t stop people from piling up in intensive care units’: Kenney defends COVID-19 restrictions' ‘Abstract political principles don’t stop people from piling up in intensive care units’: Kenney defends COVID-19 restrictions
‘Abstract political principles don’t stop people from piling up in intensive care units’: Kenney defends COVID-19 restrictions
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta CoronavirusJason KenneyCOVID-19 RestrictionsAlberta UCPUnited Conservativesspeaker of the houseNathan Cooperspeaker neutrality

