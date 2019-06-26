New Alberta Speaker sheds light on rarely-seen corners of legislature

Alberta’s new legislature Speaker is turning heads for a video series that takes the public inside politics in a whole new way.

“This is not a traditional workplace,” Nathan Cooper says.

Cooper is taking to social media to open up the legislature, sharing some of the secrets inside the historic building.

This morning I snuck up to the Palm Room. #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/ARxKTStjY2 — Nathan Cooper (@NathanCooperAB) June 24, 2019

He’s also working to remove some of the confusion around the political process, with videos explaining royal assent and the difference between interim and supplementary supply.

“The process can be so confusing and convoluted,” Cooper says.

“Anything that I can do to help people have a bit better of an understanding of what actually happens in this chamber…

“It’s such an honour to be able to be in the chamber every single day that I hope people will be able to follow along and know what’s going on and some of our jargon.”

Celebrate Canada Day here at the legislature and pop by for a tour of the chamber! 🇨🇦 #ableg pic.twitter.com/4FGO0Mjwm2 — Nathan Cooper (@NathanCooperAB) June 26, 2019

Cooper acknowledges the Speaker’s chair involves a balancing act.

“We’re doing battle for ideas and I hope members will be passionate about that.”

Cooper, elected a UCP MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, is known affectionately among political watchers as a policy and procedures wonk. His enthusiasm for the role and all of its trappings is evident.

“[I] encourage people to watch, to follow along and to experience some of what it is that only 956 people have ever been able to experience here in the province of Alberta — that’s the total number of elected officials that have been able to sit in the this chamber,” he says.

You can find the Speaker’s insights into Alberta’s political process on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.