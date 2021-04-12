RCMP investigating sudden death in Vernon ,B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a person was found deceased outside a business in Vernon, B.C.

Constable Chris Terleski said officers attended the scene on Sunday at approximately 8:50 a.m., in the 5000-block of Anderson Way.

“No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” he said in an email.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Advertisement