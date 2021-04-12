Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating sudden death in Vernon ,B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 3:39 pm
RCMP investigating sudden death in Vernon ,B.C. - image View image in full screen
Global News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a person was found deceased outside a business in Vernon, B.C.

Read more: Real police officer, not impersonator, conducted traffic stops near Lumby, say RCMP

Constable Chris Terleski said officers attended the scene on Sunday at approximately 8:50 a.m., in the 5000-block of Anderson Way.

Trending Stories

“No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” he said in an email.

Read more: Police seek public help after Coldstream’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized

The person’s identity has not been released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
