Police seek public help after Coldstream’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized

A frequently used rainbow sidewalk in Coldstream has been vandalized for a second time.

Coldstream’s rainbow crosswalk has been splattered with what appears to be grey paint.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for help. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is being urged to contact them.

“This is the second incident in less than two years that vandals have targeted this location,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

“Unfortunately, no suspects were identified in the investigation in 2019.”

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said on Sunday that municipal staff will be looking at what can be done about the latest vandalism.

Garlick said he is hoping the current damage can be cleaned up just as easily as the vandalism in 2019.

“Hopefully we will actually catch the person or persons doing this and if they are caught I really hope there is some education that occurs around this,” Tucker said.

“Our communities include a lot of people that are very welcoming, loving, and inclusive. I hope that at the end of this we allow the rainbow crosswalk to exist without defacing it so that everybody can enjoy it.”

The crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, near Kal Beach, was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion.

